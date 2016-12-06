MATTIE ABELL
ROBINSON, 90
LAKELAND - Mattie Abell Robinson, 90, died on Saturday, November 26, 2016, in Lakeland FL.
She was born to Lowell and Nelsie Abell in Enigma Georgia, January 4, 1926. Mattie lived in the Socrum Community of Lakeland over 60 years. She attended Bethel Baptist Church and worked in the Kathleen High School cafeteria.
She is predeceased by brothers Julian, Lonnie and Bill, by sisters Nell and Ruth, and by daughter Melanie. Mattie is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Melvin David Robinson, her brother Paul and sisters Ann (Curtis) and Edna, children David (Marilyn), Darrell, Susan, Tevis, and Scott (Connie), grandchildren Charlie (Laura), Elizabeth, Allison, Nelsie (Brandon), Charlotte, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 10, at 11:00 am at Oakey Grove Church Cemetery, located on Highway 125, near Nashville Georgia.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2016