EDNA GORE
FLOWERS, 93
7/6/1923 - 12/3/2016
LAKELAND - Edna Gore Flowers, age 93, passed away December 3, 2016 at L.R.M.C.
Edna was born in Tampa, Fl. on July 6, 1923 to Charles E. & Dessie Leola (Ritter) Bennett. She moved from Valrico to Lakeland seven years ago. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Woodrow Wilson Gore, Sr., her second husband David Flowers and daughter Janice Page.
She is survived by her sons Corky (Janet) Gore, Charles (Kathy) Gore and Jerry (Debby) Gore, nine grandchildren, several great grandchildren, sister Evelyn Farr and brothers Howard Bennett and Wayne Bennett.
The family will receive friends Wednesday December 7, 2016 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel (1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, Fl.) A celebration of Edna's life will follow at 11:00 A.M.
