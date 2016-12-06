MABLE K. CASTLEBERRY DAVIS, 84
BARTOW - Mrs. Mable K. Castleberry Davis, age 84, of Bartow passed away Saturday, December 3, 2016 in Bartow.
Mrs. Castleberry was born in Adel, Ga. to Wilburn and Bertha Walker and had lived in this area since 1972, coming from Miami. She was a homemaker and member of Alturas Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James P. Castleberry and her son, Kenneth Castle-berry. Surviving are her 3 daughters, Kimberly Leal and Marlene Stembridge both of Bartow and Dianne Beck of St. Petersburg, her son, Jeffrey Castleberry of Winter Haven, a brother, Russell Walker of Ga., 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Services will take place Thursday at 11 AM at the Auburndale Community Church, 601 Stadium Rd. with visitation beginning at 10 AM at the church. Interment will take place in Auburndale Memorial Park.
