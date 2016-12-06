HARRY R.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRY R. WILLIAMS.
WILLIAMS, 85
LAKELAND - Mr. Harry R. Williams, 85, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2016.
He was born in Chicago, IL and moved to Lakeland in 1983. Harry worked as a product designer for ITT Bell and Gossett. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
Harry is preceded in death by his son, Richard Williams. Survivors include his wife, Dolores 'Dee' Williams, children, Matthew (Sharon) Williams, Diane Williams, Doreen (Nelson) Seeyle, Laura Fedie; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday 12/9, 10:30am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Rd. Interment will take place at a later date at Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens.
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison. com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2016