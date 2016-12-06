CATHERINE LOUISE
|
FLOYD, 59
LAKELAND - Catherine Louise Floyd was born in Baltimore Maryland, March 6, 1957; She went to be with Jesus on December 2, 2016 at the age of 59.
Catherine is survived by her husband Joseph Leon Floyd of Lakeland, her children Celena Jensen (husband-Keith) of Jacksonville, Filisity Browning of Lakeland, Jeremy Criswell (wife-Jessica) of Lakeland, Brittany Cotroneo of Lakeland, Summer Floyd of Lakeland, sisters Jo Criswell of Lakeland, Deborah Galloway (husband-Bill) of Lakeland, Mary Ward (husband-Len) of Lakeland, and Thresa Rose (husband-Chuck) of Lakeland, 12 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Bill and Linda Kirk of Lakeland, her sister Christy Blackard (husband-Gary) of Thonotosassa, and by her great- grandchild Ava Jenkins of Jacksonville.
Cathy was the best wife, mother, and grandmother that God gave to a family. She will be greatly missed and forever remembered for her love of her Savior and for her love to her family. Cathy and Joe, together for 27 years, resided in Lakeland for many years up to the time of her parting. Cathy was a faithful member of River of Life Church in Lakeland where she played piano and sang with her family and friends in Christ. She was loved by all and loved everyone, never speaking ill of anyone. We love you Catherine and long for that great reunion day where we shall see you again.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at River of Life Church located at 1120 East Main Street, Lakeland, 33805. Viewing will be at 10:00 A.M., followed by the service at 11:00 A.M. There will be a graveside service to follow at Eagle Lake Cemetery on Eagle Lake Cemetery Road, Eagle Lake.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2016