In Loving Memory of
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for In Loving Memory of LAUREL H. WEICHT LAKELAND - Laure Weicht.
LAUREL H.
WEICHT
LAKELAND - Laurel H. Weicht, 89, passed away December 3, 2016.
Laurel was born in Port Huron, Michigan to parents, Arnold and Mary Schultz.
Laurel received training as a medical LP Nurse and enjoyed working in various physicians' offices until her retirement.
She was a member of St. David's Episcopal Church.
She had enjoyed living at Azalea Park spending time with her companion pet 'Bella' watching movies and socializing with friends.
Laurel's remaining years were spent at Highlands Lake Center, where she was very well taken care of by the staff.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Laurel is preceded by her sister, Betty and her brother, Duke, who she missed greatly.
Laurel is survived by her children: (daughter) Mary Jo Woodward, (son) Stephen Weicht, (daughter) Laura L. Glass, (Bobby) and (son) David Weicht (Nancy). Grandchildren: Amanda, Andrew, Lisa, Jason Dominga, Lindsey, Jared, Sarah, Eric and Dalton. great grandchildren: Gavin, Jackson, Austin and Brooks.
Laurel cherished her time with family and friends, especially by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family gives thanks and appreciation to her caregivers at Highlands Lake Center for their compassion, support, and care of our mother.
A Celebration of Life will be at 7 pm on Wednesday, December 7 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland in the Tribute Center.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2016