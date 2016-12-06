In Loving Memory of LAUREL H. WEICHT LAKELAND - Laure Weicht

Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for In Loving Memory of LAUREL H. WEICHT LAKELAND - Laure Weicht. View Sign

In Loving Memory of

LAUREL H.

WEICHT



LAKELAND - Laurel H. Weicht, 89, passed away December 3, 2016.

Laurel was born in Port Huron, Michigan to parents, Arnold and Mary Schultz.

Laurel received training as a medical LP Nurse and enjoyed working in various physicians' offices until her retirement.

She was a member of St. David's Episcopal Church.

She had enjoyed living at Azalea Park spending time with her companion pet 'Bella' watching movies and socializing with friends.

Laurel's remaining years were spent at Highlands Lake Center, where she was very well taken care of by the staff.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Laurel is preceded by her sister, Betty and her brother, Duke, who she missed greatly.

Laurel is survived by her children: (daughter) Mary Jo Woodward, (son) Stephen Weicht, (daughter) Laura L. Glass, (Bobby) and (son) David Weicht (Nancy). Grandchildren: Amanda, Andrew, Lisa, Jason Dominga, Lindsey, Jared, Sarah, Eric and Dalton. great grandchildren: Gavin, Jackson, Austin and Brooks.

Laurel cherished her time with family and friends, especially by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family gives thanks and appreciation to her caregivers at Highlands Lake Center for their compassion, support, and care of our mother.

A Celebration of Life will be at 7 pm on Wednesday, December 7 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland in the Tribute Center.

Condolences may be sent to the family at







In Loving Memory ofLAUREL H.WEICHTLAKELAND - Laurel H. Weicht, 89, passed away December 3, 2016.Laurel was born in Port Huron, Michigan to parents, Arnold and Mary Schultz.Laurel received training as a medical LP Nurse and enjoyed working in various physicians' offices until her retirement.She was a member of St. David's Episcopal Church.She had enjoyed living at Azalea Park spending time with her companion pet 'Bella' watching movies and socializing with friends.Laurel's remaining years were spent at Highlands Lake Center, where she was very well taken care of by the staff.She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.Laurel is preceded by her sister, Betty and her brother, Duke, who she missed greatly.Laurel is survived by her children: (daughter) Mary Jo Woodward, (son) Stephen Weicht, (daughter) Laura L. Glass, (Bobby) and (son) David Weicht (Nancy). Grandchildren: Amanda, Andrew, Lisa, Jason Dominga, Lindsey, Jared, Sarah, Eric and Dalton. great grandchildren: Gavin, Jackson, Austin and Brooks.Laurel cherished her time with family and friends, especially by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.The family gives thanks and appreciation to her caregivers at Highlands Lake Center for their compassion, support, and care of our mother.A Celebration of Life will be at 7 pm on Wednesday, December 7 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland in the Tribute Center.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Funeral Home Heath Funeral Chapel

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 682-0111 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close