Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDITH MAE BELLE DOUGLAS SMITH. View Sign

EDITH MAE

BELLE DOUGLAS SMITH, 75



FORT MEADE - Mrs. Edith Mae Belle Douglas Smith, 75, passed away Friday, December 2, 2016 in Sebring, FL. Mrs. Smith was born February 7, 1941 in Plant City, FL, where she attended school, and later moved to Fort Meade in 1970. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade, worked as a convenience store manager, and also devoted her life to taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Clarence Melburn Smith; brothers, Hubert Foster Douglas, Fred Williams Douglas, John L. Douglas, Albert Gerald Douglas, David Arnold Douglas; sisters, Florence F. Frazier and Mary Elizabeth Smith.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her three devoted daughters, Tina Barnett and husband Connally, Fort Meade, FL, Tura Smith, Fort Meade, FL, Tona Crawford and husband Vern, Wauchula, FL; grandchildren, John Connally Barnett and wife Jenna, Addison Barnett and wife Savannah, Kristen Lamb Britt and husband Daniel; great-grandchildren, Jack Barnett, Sam Barnett, Brady Barnett, Braxton Barnett, Madelyn Britt; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Smith's family would like to thank Good Shepherd Hospice and her caregivers, Brenda Dukes Thomas and Diane Burtz Thomas for the loving and devoted care that was given to Mrs. Smith.

Visitation will be held 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at the First United Methodist Church, 135 E. Broadway, Fort Meade. Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Rev. Marion R. Sortore officiating. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the , Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd., #709, Clearwater, FL or to Good Shepherd Hospice, 320 West Main Street, Lakeland, Florida 33815.

Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL, 285-8171.







EDITH MAEBELLE DOUGLAS SMITH, 75FORT MEADE - Mrs. Edith Mae Belle Douglas Smith, 75, passed away Friday, December 2, 2016 in Sebring, FL. Mrs. Smith was born February 7, 1941 in Plant City, FL, where she attended school, and later moved to Fort Meade in 1970. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade, worked as a convenience store manager, and also devoted her life to taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Clarence Melburn Smith; brothers, Hubert Foster Douglas, Fred Williams Douglas, John L. Douglas, Albert Gerald Douglas, David Arnold Douglas; sisters, Florence F. Frazier and Mary Elizabeth Smith.Mrs. Smith is survived by her three devoted daughters, Tina Barnett and husband Connally, Fort Meade, FL, Tura Smith, Fort Meade, FL, Tona Crawford and husband Vern, Wauchula, FL; grandchildren, John Connally Barnett and wife Jenna, Addison Barnett and wife Savannah, Kristen Lamb Britt and husband Daniel; great-grandchildren, Jack Barnett, Sam Barnett, Brady Barnett, Braxton Barnett, Madelyn Britt; and several nieces and nephews.Mrs. Smith's family would like to thank Good Shepherd Hospice and her caregivers, Brenda Dukes Thomas and Diane Burtz Thomas for the loving and devoted care that was given to Mrs. Smith.Visitation will be held 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at the First United Methodist Church, 135 E. Broadway, Fort Meade. Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Rev. Marion R. Sortore officiating. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the , Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd., #709, Clearwater, FL or to Good Shepherd Hospice, 320 West Main Street, Lakeland, Florida 33815.Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL, 285-8171. Funeral Home Hancock Funeral Home - Fort Meade

945 East Broadway

Fort Meade , FL 33841

(863) 285-8171 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close