BRENDA L. BALFORD

Obituary

BRENDA L.
BALFORD, 67

LAKELAND - Brenda L. Balford of Lakeland died 12/3/2016. She was 67. Cremation Services of Polk County.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2016
