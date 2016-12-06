AUDREY I. KING

Obituary

AUDREY I.
KING, 82

LAKELAND - Audrey I. King, 82, died 11/30/16. Visit: will begin at 1 p.m.; Chapel service to follow at 2 p.m., Wed. 12/7/16, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Mem. Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2016
