EDWARD S. MINALGA

Obituary

EDWARD S.
MINALGA, 87

LAKELAND - Edward S. Minalga passed away 11-28-16. Survived by his wife Gloria, daughter, Jennifer, brother, Robert, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com