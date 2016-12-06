BILLY LEWIS /5/1940 - 12/1/2016 LAKELAND - Billy Lewis i Ronald

Obituary

BILLY
LEWIS
5/5/1940 - 12/1/2016

LAKELAND - Billy
Lewis is now with the Lord. Srv. by Ronald, Stephanie & grandkids Darryl & Janelle. Mem. Thurs, 12/8 at 10:30am at Harvest Assembly of God
Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2016
