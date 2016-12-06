GENNY REBECCA TOMLINSON

Obituary

GENNY REBECCA
TOMLINSON, 48

LAKELAND - Genny Rebecca Tomlinson, 48, passed away on December 2, 2016. Survived by, husband, Troy; children, Troy Jr. and Chelsea; family, Diana.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com