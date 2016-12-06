DONALD E. STROUSE

Obituary

DONALD E.
STROUSE, Sr., 68

AUBURNDALE - Donald E. Strouse, Sr., age 68, passed away 11/24/16. Memorial service 6pm Thurs. 12/8/16 at 1st Free Will Baptist, 3900 Hwy. 92 E., Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2016
