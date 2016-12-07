KYLER BLAKE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KYLER BLAKE DAUGHTRY.
DAUGHTRY, 14
WINTER HAVEN - Kyler Blake Daughtry, 14, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away November 28, 2016.
He is survived by his mother Sandra Rosson, brother Charles Brannan Pletcher, sisters Stormy Shoemaker and Evoni Jones of Missouri, grandparents Cecil and Dianne Day.
The family is having a Celebration of Life get together to honor and remember Kyler at Lake Alfred Lions Park, December 11th at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2016