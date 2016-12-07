MONA LEE
|
NEWBOLT, 94
Homemaker
LAKELAND - Mona Lee Newbolt, 94, of Lakeland, Florida passed away Sunday, December 4, 2016 at Highland Lakes Center.
She was born September 17, 1922 at her grandparent's home in Kevil, Kentucky. She was the only child of Hobart and Thelma Parker Perkins, and was raised at their family farm in Monkey's Eyebrow, Kentucky.
Mona had been a resident of Lakeland for 57 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James 'Jim' Newbolt, Jr., her son Timothy Newbolt, and her son in law Walter Butts.
She is survived by her four remaining children and their spouses, Sharon Butts, Pamela (Larry) Norman, Mark (Regina) Newbolt, Nancy (Steve) Murkerson, and her daughter in law Linda Newbolt. In addition to her 5 children she had 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
She graduated from Bandana High School Bandana, Kentucky in 1940, where she was a cheerleader.
During WW II she worked at a shoe factory in Paducah, Kentucky where they made boots for the serviceman. Mona worked many years for the Supervisor of Elections of Polk County as a polling place worker. She was very active during the 1960s in the PTA at Crystal Lake Elementary in Lakeland.
She was a member of Crystal Lake Baptist Church until the 1980s, then moved her membership to Medulla Baptist Church where she remained a member until her death.
Mona was a loving daughter, mother, grand-mother, great grandmother, and a devoted wife. She loved to watch sports, and was known to her family and friends as an excellent, 'Southern Cook.'
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, December 9, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Oak Hill Burial Park.
