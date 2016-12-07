EVELYN PEARLE
WEIGAND
EDWARDS, 91
NEWTOWN, PA. - Evelyn Pearle Weigand Edwards died peacefully at her home in Pennswood Village, Newtown, PA on December 3, 2016. She was 91.
She was the beloved wife of the late Gomer R. Edwards, daughter of the late W. Glenn and Mary Edith Christy Weigand.
She is survived by her devoted son and daughter-in-law Richard N. and Caroline Edwards, a cherished grandson Frederick Glenn Edwards. She is also survived by one brother and three sisters. She will be greatly missed by her dear family.
Evelyn's passions centered around her family and teaching young children to read. Her excellence as an educator was never in question.
In lieu of flowers, please make time to read to a young child. Her firm belief was that education and reading are the keys to a better world.
A private family memorial service will be held in Western Pennsylvania in the spring.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2016