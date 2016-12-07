DOROTHY 'DOT'
|
MACLAWHON KEHLER, 94
LAKELAND - Dorothy 'Dot' MacLawhon Kehler, 94 ascended to heaven on Sunday, December 4, 2016 from Lakeland Regional Health.
She was born in Tampa, Florida and moved to St. Petersburg at age 15. She graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1940 and was a cheerleader. She met the love of her life, Dr. Bernard Kehler at Christ United Methodist Church. They were married 69 years until his death in 2012.
Dot was active in the community as President of the Pinellas County Dental Auxiliary and St. Petersburg Exchange Club Auxiliary. She was a member of the Women's Club for over 60 years and a longtime member of the Stuart Society of the Museum of Fine Arts. She was an accomplished seamstress and won first prize in the Women's Club State Sewing Contest. Dot was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg for 79 years and now a member of First United Methodist Lakeland where she attended the Bykota Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Rose Garden Circle.
Dot was preceded in death by her brothers George MacLawhon and Frank MacLawhon, sisters Edith Funk and Marjorie Real.
She is survived by her sons Bernard Kehler Jr. (Nancy) of Sun City, FL., Keith (Marcia) Lakeland, grandsons Claude, Tam-pa, FL, Kevin, Brooklyn, NY, and granddaughter Victoria Harrison (Ben), Lakeland and great granddaughter Emmalyn and Aubrey, Lakeland. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the Palliative Care Unit at Lakeland Regional Health for their outstanding care.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 11am at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801. Reception to follow. Interment will follow at 3 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5750 49th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
