REV. JOHN L. BRAY

REV. JOHN L.
BRAY, 94

LAKELAND - Rev. John L. Bray, 94, of Lakeland, passed away December 5, 2016. John was born December 6, 1921 in Macon, Ga. He was a pastor of Southern Baptist churches for 30 years and also spent 30 years as a full-time evangelist and Bible conference speaker, having preached in 35 states and 55 foreign countries.
John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Evelyn Bray; children Ruth Ann Franklin of Lakeland, Lois Jean Bray (husband Eric Zopff) of Jacksonville, Paul Mark Bray (wife Shawna) of Bradenton; 8 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday December 9, 2016 in the chapel at First Baptist Church at the Mall in Lakeland. Viewing will be at 10:00 followed by the service at 11:00.
In Lieu of flowers, those wishing, can make a donation in honor of John to Compassion House.
http://churchatthemall.com/compassion-house-1/

