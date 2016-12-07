Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HOLLY ANN REIER. View Sign

HOLLY ANN

REIER, 45



LAKELAND - Mrs. Holly A. Reier, 45, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL.

She was born in Whitfield, NH on January 1, 1971 and moved to Lakeland from Laconia, NH in 1980. Holly had a lifelong passion for singing and was ranked in the top 20 of Florida Talent Quest in 2013. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed watching all New England sports.

Holly was preceded in death by her parents, Guy LaLonde, Sr. and Maureen LaLonde and sister, Michele LaLonde. Survivors include her husband, Michael Reier; son, Christopher Hughey of Arcadia, FL; daughter and son-in-law, Christina Hughey and Michael Infante of Lakeland; brother, Guy LaLonde, Jr. of Lakeland; grandchildren, Traevin, Trevor, Jonavin, Cory and Natalia of Lakeland; her nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will take place Saturday 12/10 at 4:30 pm, 1229 Sutton Rd., Lakeland, FL, 33810.

Condolences to the family may be offered at

www.gentry-morrison. com







