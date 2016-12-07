ALICE J.
JOHNSON, 86
WINTER HAVEN - Alice J. Johnson, age 86, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2016. Alice was born May 14, 1930 in Minneapolis, MN.
She is survived by the love of her life and devoted husband of 67 years, Eugene 'Gene' L. Johnson. Alice's legacy of grace, beauty, laughter and love endures through her children, Cheryl (Jim) Lexcen, Danelle (Mark) Wolf, Eugene L. 'Gene' (Nancy) Johnson II, Todd (Mary Kay) Johnson, and Kim Johnson; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Jaroscak; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Donations in memory of Alice are preferred to
and Good Shepherd Hospice, Auburndale, FL. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.
Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2016