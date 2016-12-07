HOMER W.
FOSTER, Jr.
2/4/1932 - 12/5/2016
WINTER HAVEN - Homer W. Foster, Jr., age 84, passed away on December 5, 2016.
Homer was born on February 4, 1932, in Epworth, Georgia. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He moved to Winter Haven from Georgia in 1953.
Homer was preceded in death by his wife Betty Foster, five sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his daughter Kim Foster Gay; sister Helen Anderson; and grandson John Hayden Gay.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 9, 2016, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Inman Park Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow beginning at 11:00 am at the Church. A graveside service will follow at Lakeside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2016