RICHARD LEES
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD LEES SELTZER II.
SELTZER II,
'RICK', 66
LAKELAND - Richard Lees Seltzer II, 'Rick,' 66, of Lakeland, was called home by our Lord and Savior on December 4, 2016.
He was born on 11/14/1950, and was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Betty Seltzer, and sister Evaleece Placke. He is survived by his wife Carol Seltzer, his children Bryon Seltzer, Jessica Robertson (Robert), Perry Danner II (Kristin), and Shannon Dempsey (Brian); and grandchildren Tyler, Tristan, Victoria, Grayson, Emily, Nathan, Devon, Reagan, and Maddox.
He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force, and later became a Fleet Operation's Manager for Dale C. Rossman and DCR companies with whom he worked for over 20 years. He was a Master ASE Tech, specializing in vehicular computer and electrical repair. He was active in Bradley Community Projects, Inc., and a Deacon at Redeemer Church of Lakeland. His side work and hobbies included cabinet and furniture manufacturing, and household remodeling.
A visitation will be held at Lakeland Funeral Home on Friday 12/9/16, 5-7 PM. Funeral services on Saturday 12/10/16, 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redeemer Church of Lakeland, P.O. Box 7252, Lakeland, FL 33807.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2016