ALEJANDRA MENDOZA

Obituary

ALEJANDRA
MENDOZA, 29

LAKELAND - Alejandra Mendoza, 29, passed away 12/4/16. A memorial svc. will be conducted Wed. (today) at 10 am at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Grdns.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2016
