McGILL, 46
LAKELAND - Steven Wayne McGill, 46, passed away on December 5, 2016. He was born in Hahira, GA, to Edward and Jolene McGill. Steven loved the outdoors, especially fishing. He also loved to watch NASCAR races and the Florida Gators. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Steven is preceded in death by his father, Edward McGill.
He is survived by his mother, Jolene McGill; brothers, Timothy (Mel-issa) and Michael (Cathleen) McGill; niece, Emmalee; nephews, Justin, Shawn, Logan, Tyler, and Kaiden.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2016 from 10 to 11 am, at Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 am, at Socrum Cemetery in Lakeland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Steven's memory to a local children's charity.
Serenity Gardens
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 853-5959
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2016