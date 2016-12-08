MARY ELIZABETH
TERRY, 95
LAKE CITY - Mary Elizabeth Terry, 95, died due to natural causes. Born to Lesley and Ruth Cosey in Lakeland, Florida on May 27, 1921, she spent her earlier years in Pierce, Florida. She was also a secretary at Mulberry Elementary School for 24 years. She was a member of Mulberry Methodist Church.
Preceded in death by her parents, brother Billy and her husband, Aston Terry.
Survived by sons, Keith (Wanda) Terry and Brian Terry; grandson Ryan (Genovese) Terry and three great grandchildren.
Her family will hold a private remembrance service at a future date at Siloam Methodist Cemetery in Lake City, Florida. Arrangements are under the direction of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City. 386-752-1954.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2016