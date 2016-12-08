Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAL HARWOOD HUNT. View Sign

LAKELAND - Hal Harwood Hunt, 69, born at Morrell Memorial Hospital in Lakeland, Florida passed away on December 6, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Health. He was the beloved son of Freida and Huburt Hunt of Lakeland, Florida, who predeceased him.

He was born on September 21, 1947, and graduated from Lakeland High School in 1965. Hal graduated from Florida State University in 1969 with a degree in Accounting. He married the love of his life, Linda Frances Odom, on August 21, 1971 and they were happily married for 45 years.

He enlisted in the Army in 1969 and served until 1972, working in Washington, D.C., as the Treasurer of the White House Communications Agency. As a certified public accountant, Hal worked at Arthur Young & Co., Cypress Gardens, Sun State Homes, and Barney's Pumps until he retired in September 2013.

His legacy of love and dedication to family survives through his wife, Linda, and their children Heath (Shanna) Hunt and Lauren (Sawyer) Blackburn, and his five grandchildren, Brayden, Laney Grace and Yardley Blackburn, and Harper and Carson Hunt. He is also survived by his brother, Randy (Kathy) Hunt, Vikki (Scott) Shirley, and Rhonda Hunt Bracken, and nieces and nephews, Ryan Hunt and daughter Bayleigh, and Jill Markham and sons Carter and Logan, and Elizabeth and Austin Shirley.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland for many years. Hal was very active in youth sports, coaching youth baseball and basketball for more than 40 years. He was a member of the Lakeland High School Century Club and an avid supporter of the LHS Dreadnaughts. He rarely missed a game, whether at home in Bryant Stadium or away in Winter Haven or Bradenton or in Ohio or West Virginia. He also loved the FSU Seminoles and was a season ticket holder and member of the Seminole Boosters for numerous years.

Hal's hobbies included fishing, tennis and travel. He was a dedicated family man to his children and grandchildren. He never missed a sporting event or dance recital. He loved attending Brayden's baseball games, playing school with Laney Grace, or taking Yardley to the park or throwing a popsicle party with Carson and Harper.

A visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, Florida, on Friday, December 9, 2016 at 11:30 a.m., with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m., followed by a reception at the church. Interment for the family and close friends will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens, 2125 Bartow Road, Lakeland, Florida.







