LAKELAND - Richard M. Rennon, 80, of Lakeland, FL passed away November 25, 2016.

Richard was born on March 10, 1936 in Detroit, MI to Mike Rennon and Minnie Wolf Rennon. He was a United States Air Force veteran who served as a Jet and Missile Mechanic. Richard was a musician who played the drums, spoons, and harmonica. He was full of life and loved to live.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jeanette R. Rennon and daughter, Jacqueline Rennon. Family who survive are son, Richard W. Rennon; daughters, Kim Rennon, Diane Harris and Misty Ester; sister, Marion, along with eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service with Military Honors will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at AMVETS POST #32, 1339 E. Gary Road, Lakeland, FL, 33801-2141.



