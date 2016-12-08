FOYE NELL
GARDNER, 82
MULBERRY - Foye Nell Gardner, 82, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2016, at her residence. Nell was born September 29, 1934, in Opp, Alabama. Nell was a resident of Mulberry most of her life and was a lifelong member of Willow Oak Assembly of God.
Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gardner and son, Michael T. Gardner. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Linda Gardner and her special feline friend, Winston.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 2:30 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m., on Saturday, December 10, 2016, at Willow Oak Assembly of God, 4045 Bailey Rd., Mulberry, FL 33860.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Willow Oak Assembly of God, (Building Fund).
