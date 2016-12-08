ROBERT MILTON EARNEST

Obituary

ROBERT MILTON
EARNEST, 81

LAKELAND - Robert Milton Earnest, 81, passed away on November 24, 2016. Memorial service will be held Fri. 12/9/16 at 3pm at Victory Church, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2016
