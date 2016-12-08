FRANCES FUSSELL

Obituary

FRANCES
FUSSELL, 94

AUBURNDALE - Frances Fussell, 94, went to be with the Lord 11/25/16. Visitation will be 10 am Sat. 12/10, followed by service at The 1st Baptist Church of Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2016
