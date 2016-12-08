ARLEEN BITAR ALLEN

Obituary

ARLEEN BITAR
ALLEN, 77

HAINES CITY - Arleen Bitar Allen, 77, died Mon. 12/5/16. A private memorial service will be held. Holmes Funeral Directors, Haines City, FL.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2016
