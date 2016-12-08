DARLENE ANN BATISTA

Obituary

DARLENE ANN
BATISTA, 51

KISSIMMEE - Darlene Batista, 51, died Sat. 11/26/16. Visit: Fri. 4-6 pm New Beginnings Mt. Pleasant C.O.G.B.F., Waverly. Svc. Sat. 1pm at same church. Holmes FD.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2016
