EDWIN V. MIZELL

Obituary

EDWIN V.
MIZELL, 68

BARTOW - Edwin V. Mizell, 68, died 12/4/16. Memorial Service will be Fri. 12/9/16 at 10AM at First Baptist Church of Homeland in Homeland.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2016
