CARETHA WILEY

Obituary

CARETHA
WILEY, 79

HAINES CITY - Caretha Wiley, 79, died Fri. 11/25/16. Visit: Fri. 4-6 pm Holmes Funeral Home. Svc. Sat. 11am at Claude Holmes Sr. Memorial Chap., Haines City
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2016
