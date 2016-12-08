ETHEL MAE PHILPOT

Obituary

ETHEL MAE
PHILPOT, 95

LAKELAND - Ethel Mae Philpot, 95, died 12/3/16. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at James C. Boyd Chapel. Service will be Fri. 11am at funeral home
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2016
