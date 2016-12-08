VERDA IDA GIRGEN

Obituary

VERDA IDA
GIRGEN, 87

LAKELAND - Verda Ida Girgen, 87, passed away 12/6/16. A memorial service will be Thurs. (today) at 10 am at Christ Lutheran Church, 2715 Lakeland Hills Blvd.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2016
