FRANCES G.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES G. FRAZIER.
FRAZIER, 92
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Frances G. Frazier, age 92, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at her home with family.
Mrs. Frazier was born April 11, 1924 in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania to Frank and Isabelle (Rhodes) Hindmen. She was an Auburndale resident of 29 yrs coming from Wisconsin. Frances was a retired Cosmetologist and a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church in Winter Haven. She enjoyed going to church, cooking and sewing for her children when they were young.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles D. Frazier; son Charles D. Frazier, II and 4 sisters.
Frances is survived by her loving family: 2 sons: Don (Chris) Frazier of Auburndale, Thomas (Lee) Frazier of Winter Haven, daughter: Margaret Smith of Naples, 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 3800 Recker Hwy, Winter Haven.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2016