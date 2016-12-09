MARTIN
LUTHER 'PETE' HARMAN, Jr., 83
WINTER HAVEN - Martin Luther 'Pete' Harman, Jr. of Winter Haven, Florida passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on December 6, 2016 at the age of 83.
Born October 17, 1933 in Richlands, Virginia, Pete was raised in Tazewell until he began military school at age 13. He married Margaret Hardy in 1957, and they raised two daughters, Lynn and Kaye. Pete was the Bluefield YMCA director and director of athletics and professor at Bluefield College for many years. Moving to Florida in 1975, Pete began serving on the St. Paul's Episcopal Church vestry and served as Headmaster of St. Paul's school. Pete loved the children and always had funny stories to tell. He married Jean Klay Snively in 1979 and they began to travel the world, visiting over 167 countries.
Pete is survived by his daughters Lynn Harman Margo (Curtis) of Tampa and Kaye Harman Stine (Jay), stepsons James Klay Snively, Jeffrey Scott Snively, Bruce Alan Snively (Melissa), David Randall Snively (Melissa) and Richard Leigh Snively (Miladys) and thirteen grandchildren.
Pete will mostly be remembered for his story telling and his love of people.
A celebration of life will be held December 22, 2016 at 11:00am at First Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3450 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland, Florida 33805 and First Presbyterian Church 637 6th Street NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2016