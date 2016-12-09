Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATE D. BAGGETT. View Sign

KATE D.

BAGGETT, 90



LAKE WALES - Kate D. Baggett, 90, a long-time resident of Lake Wales, passed away December 5, 2016 at Life Care Center of Winter Haven.

Born July 19, 1926, in Jacksonville to the late Elton and Mary Dennette, Kate was a member of one of Florida's First Coast Pioneer families who settled on Fort George Island, Little and Big Talbot Islands. Her lineage can be traced to a patriot of the American Revolution, qualifying her for membership in the DAR.

Kate graduated from Fort Meade High School in 1944 and was class salutatorian. Following graduation, she was a bookkeeper for Baggett Motor Company. During World War II, she corresponded with the soldier she would later marry in 1946. She was a homemaker and mom before re-entering the workforce. Kate worked several years at Lake Wales Motor Parts before going to work at Ridge Fertilizer, retiring in 1988.

Kate loved traveling with her husband in their motor home. The couple made many lasting friendships during these years. She loved socializing and spending time with her family. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Lake Wales.

In addition to her parents, Kate was preceded in death by her sister, Florida Amerson, brother, D.O. Houston and husband of 65 years, Elvis Baggett. She is survived by daughters Mary Kate Shell of Haines City and Linda (John) Glockner of Lake Wales; grandchildren Timothy Shell of Jacksonville, Katrina (Bob) Murphy of Lake Wales and Matthew (Christy) Glockner of Lake Wales and 7 great-grandchildren.

Celebration of life will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, December 10, 2016 at Trinity Baptist Church (2601 Hwy 60 E, Lake Wales) with Rev. Larry Wallace and Rev. Michael Blare officiating.



