WOOD, 85
LAKELAND - Beatrice Wood, 85, passed away Dec. 7, 2016.
Mrs. Wood was born in Mohawk, WV on Oct. 26, 1931, to the late William and Emma Carpenter. She retired with over 25 years from Tri County Child Care. She was a member of the
, and enjoyed traveling, cruising, and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Wood was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Wood. She is survived by her sons, Travis (Sue) Wood and Charlie (Betty) Wood; sisters, Penny Critslous and Christine Cobb; 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Sat. from 12:30 pm - 1 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at the funeral chapel at 1 pm. Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
