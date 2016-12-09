BERNARD ALFRED
JEFFRIES, 73
LAKELAND - Bernard Alfred Jeffries went to Heaven on Thursday, 12/8/2016. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Shirley Ann Jeffries and deeply cherished children and grandchildren. William 'Bud' Jeffries, wife Heather Lahey-Jeffries and son, William Noah Jeffries. Rebecca Jeffries-Hyman, husband Dwayne Hyman and children Mackenzie and Levi Hughes and Caleb Hyman. Angela Jeffries-Zavodny, husband John Zavodny and children Justin and Lavada Miller.
Bernard was a truck driver for McLane and a lifetime resident of Lakeland. He dedicated himself to his family and church, teaching his children about love, honor and commitment by practicing them daily. The life he lived leaves a legacy of faith and family that will be celebrated.
He will always be loved and treasured, leaving memories of a master farmer, an unforgettable huntin' buddy, a sincere Christian and the world's greatest Papa.
No one could have planted a straighter row to follow.
Viewing: 10am, Service: 11:30, Monday, 12/12/16, Gapway Baptist Church, Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2016