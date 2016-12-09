MINNIE 'LAVERNE'
JOHNSON, 83
LAKELAND - Minnie 'Laverne' Johnson, eldest daughter of Harry Robert Macklin and Thelma Louise Dawson died of respiratory failure December 4, 2016. Laverne was born in Lakeland December 19, 1932 and lived throughout Polk county chiefly on James Avenue in Auburndale and Prine Road in Lakeland.
Laverne was the family matriarch providing love, food, and a place to rest your head to family, friends, and those in need. Her home, as well as her heart, was always open and full of love.
Laverne is predeceased by her husband Eddie Johnson and son Joseph Wayne Johnson. She is survived by her remaining children: Eddie Johnson Jr. of Riddleton TN, Brenda Johnson and Linda Billings of Auburndale FL, and, Elizabeth Hirst, and Tina Johnson of Lakeland, FL. 'Granny Verne' loved her 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, be kind to your neighbor, sit down and chat over a cup of coffee, and offer to share a meal.
A memorial is scheduled for 4 pm Saturday December 10 at Kings Church 4800 Lynchburg Road, Lake Alfred, 33850.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2016