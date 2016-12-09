ANN TRIPPEER FELL GAINESVILLE - Ann Fell passed/28/16. son

Obituary

ANN
TRIPPEER FELL

GAINESVILLE - Ann Fell passed 11/28/16. Srv. by son, Andy Lamborn, Alicia & granddaughter Olivia, mother, Lou Trippeer & brother Bob. Inter. in Jacksonville.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com