JAMES THOMAS GOVER

Obituary

JAMES THOMAS
GOVER, 71

POLK CITY - James Thomas Gover, 71, passed on 12/1/16. Military honor will be present at Florida National Cemetery on 12/9/16 at 11:30. Central Fl. Casket Store.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2016
