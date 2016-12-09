NAOMI W. ROBINSON

Obituary

NAOMI W.
ROBINSON, 80

WINTER HAVEN - Naomi W. Robinson, 80, died 12/2/16. Visit: Fri. 5-7 pm at James C. Boyd Chapel. Service Sat. 11 am at First M.B. Church, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2016
