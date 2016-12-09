HENRY M. STROUD

Obituary

HENRY M.
STROUD, 78

BARTOW - Henry M. Stroud, 78, died Sun., 11/27/16, in Lakeland.
Memorial service at First Providence M.B. Church, 11am Sat. 12/10/16. Gause Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2016
