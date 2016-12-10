DONALD DAVID
|
KAPLAN, 85
My Dearest Sweetheart
LAKELAND - Donald David Kaplan born December 23, 1930, passed away December 8, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Medical center.
Donald was a longtime member of Temple Emanuel, owner of former Kaplan Industries. Recipient of the year award in Environmental Monthly Magazine 1976, Former Chairman of Agricultural Advisory Board P.R.I.D.E. Former Director of Citrus and Chemical Bank of Bartow, Florida Meat Packers Association, Florida Cattlemen's Association, Lakeland Yacht and Country Club, Lone Palm Golf and Grasslands Country Club.
He graduated from the University of Miami. He loved to sing and he performed countless musicals at Lakeland Little Theater. In 1947 he sang as a soloist with the New Jersey All-State Chorus in Convention Hall, Atlantic City and the Mosque Theater in Newark. He made his professional debut with the Miami Opera Guild in 'Aida' and has his own radio show on station on WTTT in Miami and took part in University of Miami productions. He was with the Music Circus in Miami in the 1949 season.
Donald loved life and traveled the world extensively. He always had a smile on his face.
Donald devoted his life to his wife of 59 years. Together they faced the world as one and lived life to the fullest.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Malkove Kaplan, Son David Kaplan, Grandchildren, Jordan, Jonathan, Rebecca and William.
Services will be held Sunday, December 11, 2016 at 12:30 p.m. at the Temple Emanuel.
Reception to follow the interment at United Women's Center, 1515 Williamsburg Sq., Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2016