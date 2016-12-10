Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE PETROFF. View Sign

LAKELAND - Mr. George Petroff, age 77, peacefully passed away December 6, 2016, at his home with his devoted wife, Cathy, at his side.

Mr. Petroff was born June 3, 1939, in Indianola, PA, to George and Ann Rolniak Petroff, and lived in that area until he retired to Lakeland, FL, in 1995. George is fondly remembered by many graduates of Springdale Junior-Senior High School where he taught Biology from 1961 through 1995, and where he was active as chairman of the science department, assistant junior high and assistant varsity football coach and timekeeper for basketball games during many of those years. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan until his final days, and also spent many weekends hunting and golfing. He continued his passion for golfing in Florida, building many friendships on and off the course. He was an active member of Resurrection Catholic Church, its Knights of Columbus, Council 10169, helping with their Thursday and Sunday bingo games, a member of the Krivan Club in Springdale, and a former member of both Willowbrook Country Club and River Forest Country Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and in 2002 by his spouse Rose Marie McCalmont Petroff; he was also pre-deceased by sister-in-law, Polly Petroff, and stepson, Matthew Conroy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Catherine Funkhouser Conroy Petroff, his son, Kevin Petroff, of Lakeland, daughters, Paula Petroff of Pennsylvania and Dorice Petroff Shoupe of Michigan; three grandchildren and one great granddaughter; stepchildren, Kellie McCalmont Ingram, Sean McCalmont, both of Springdale, PA, Heather Conroy Barlow, of Bristow, VA, and Nathan Conroy, of Springdale, PA; brother, Walt, of Arizona and New York, a niece, nephew and 6 great-nieces and nephews in New York, and seven step grandchildren.

George especially enjoyed the time spent with his brothers- and sisters-in-law - his new extended family.

A memorial Mass, followed by a lunch reception will be held on Saturday, December 17, 11:00 AM at Resurrection Catholic Church, 3720 Old Highway 37, Lakeland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Springdale, PA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in George's honor to: 'Resurrection Catholic Church Endowment Fund,' 3855 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, 33813; the Knights of Columbus 'United in Charity Fund,' 1 Columbus Plaza, PO Box 1066, New Haven, CT 06509-1966; or a .



