ENGLEWOOD - Frank J. Muntz, 78, of Englewood and previously Lakeland, FL passed away peacefully on December 5, 2016. He was born September 18, 1938 in Dubuque Iowa.
He is preceded in death by his father Frank, mother Liz, sister Florence and brother Jake. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Nellie and children Wade, Jim (Debbie), Dennis (Samantha) and Susan Muntz as well as Eric (Jennifer) & Darrick Sanders; 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren (with one on the way) along with brothers Danny & Joe, sisters Joan, Betty & Margie and brother-in-law G.W.
Frank was a Navy veteran having served on the USS Saratoga and was a member of the American Legion Post 113. He moved to Florida, with his family, in 1973 and worked in the phosphate industry as a superintendent until he retired.
He enjoyed playing cards, fishing and golfing but what he enjoyed most was 'winning.' A lifelong Cubs fan he was thrilled to see them finally break the curse and win the World Series.
His competitive spirit and contagious smile will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2016