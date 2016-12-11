LARRY
CROSS, 70
PALMETTO - Larry Cross, 70, of Palmetto, passed away Friday December 3, 2016 after a long battle of cancer.
Larry was born May 22,1946 in Tampa, Florida to Sarah and Oliver Cross. He was vice-president of Operations with Carnival and Regal Cruise Lines. He worked in the cruise line industry for over 46 years, enjoying traveling, and fishing. After retiring he started working at Wal-Mart.
Throughout his career, Larry maintained an interest in helping his community.
Larrys parents, Sarah and Oliver and brother Pete Cross preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his sister-in-law Donna Cross, niece Nicole Cross, nephew Anthony Temples and nephew Tim Cross, and many cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan 21, 2017 from 2pm-4pm at Ariana Harbor clubhouse 110 Harbor Way, Auburndale, Fl 33823. In lieu of flowers a scholarship has been established in Larry's name. Those wishing can make a donation to KHS FFA Alumni for the Larry Cross Memorial Scholarship, 110 Harbor Way, Auburndale, Fl 33823.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2016