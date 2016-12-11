Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LARRY CROSS. View Sign

LARRY

CROSS, 70



PALMETTO - Larry Cross, 70, of Palmetto, passed away Friday December 3, 2016 after a long battle of cancer.

Larry was born May 22,1946 in Tampa, Florida to Sarah and Oliver Cross. He was vice-president of Operations with Carnival and Regal Cruise Lines. He worked in the cruise line industry for over 46 years, enjoying traveling, and fishing. After retiring he started working at Wal-Mart.

Throughout his career, Larry maintained an interest in helping his community.

Larrys parents, Sarah and Oliver and brother Pete Cross preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his sister-in-law Donna Cross, niece Nicole Cross, nephew Anthony Temples and nephew Tim Cross, and many cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan 21, 2017 from 2pm-4pm at Ariana Harbor clubhouse 110 Harbor Way, Auburndale, Fl 33823. In lieu of flowers a scholarship has been established in Larry's name. Those wishing can make a donation to KHS FFA Alumni for the Larry Cross Memorial Scholarship, 110 Harbor Way, Auburndale, Fl 33823.







LARRYCROSS, 70PALMETTO - Larry Cross, 70, of Palmetto, passed away Friday December 3, 2016 after a long battle of cancer.Larry was born May 22,1946 in Tampa, Florida to Sarah and Oliver Cross. He was vice-president of Operations with Carnival and Regal Cruise Lines. He worked in the cruise line industry for over 46 years, enjoying traveling, and fishing. After retiring he started working at Wal-Mart.Throughout his career, Larry maintained an interest in helping his community.Larrys parents, Sarah and Oliver and brother Pete Cross preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his sister-in-law Donna Cross, niece Nicole Cross, nephew Anthony Temples and nephew Tim Cross, and many cousins.A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan 21, 2017 from 2pm-4pm at Ariana Harbor clubhouse 110 Harbor Way, Auburndale, Fl 33823. In lieu of flowers a scholarship has been established in Larry's name. Those wishing can make a donation to KHS FFA Alumni for the Larry Cross Memorial Scholarship, 110 Harbor Way, Auburndale, Fl 33823. Published in Ledger from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com